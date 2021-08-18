- A new fire has broken out a little closer to the Bay Area in Lake County, called the Cache Fire, which grew rapidly to 100 acres today. The fire prompted immediate evacuation orders in Clearlake which led to traffic on Highway 29, and Cal Fire called it an "immediate threat to life and property." [ABC 7]
SKY7 flew over #CacheFire which showed several structures on fire or either destroyed by the fast-moving wildfire in Lake County. As of right now, it's unknown just how many buildings have been damaged. https://t.co/lLlec3qB9c pic.twitter.com/RgUFYx7Pgp— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 18, 2021
- All lanes of southbound I-280 in San Francisco were blocked Wednesday afternoon as the CHP was investigating a possible freeway shooting in which one person was injured. There was no estimate for when the roadway would reopen. [KTVU]
- The North Bay didn't see much of the predicted wind overnight, and the National Weather Service has canceled the Red Flag warning for the Bay Area a little early. There is still a warning in place for areas northeast of Sacramento. [NWSBayArea/Twitter]
- The Dixie Fire is the first in recorded California history to burn clear across the Sierra Nevada. Firefighter are trying to keep the fire out of Susanville, as it burns from the western slopes of the Sierra to the eastern valley floor. [Chronicle]
- There was a shelter-in-place order in Morgan Hill today due to a gas leak. [CBS SF]
- There is true misery happening in earthquake-ravaged parts of Haiti where there is zero local government help coming. [New York Times]
- The Biden Administration made official the recommendation that most Americans get a vaccine booster eight months after their second dose, and Biden is pushing to make Medicaid and Medicare funding for nursing homes dependent on a vaccine mandate for employees. [New York Times]
Photo: Dominik Kiss