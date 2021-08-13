- Daniel Won, the 19-year-old arrested this week for last weekend's road-rage hit-and-run incident in the Oakland Hills, has been charged with premeditated attempted murder. Won allegedly chased down a man and his two passengers after a near-miss encounter on Sunday, attempting to hit them with his car. [KTVU]
- The prime suspect in a 2010 stabbing in Berkeley, Kevin Alvarado, fled to Mexico and was arrested last month by Border Patrol in Texas and extradited to Alameda County. Alvarado, 33, was believed to be a West Side Berkeley Norteño gang member, and a witness said they saw him stab 40-year-old Michael Mayfield in the torso outside a home on Curtis Street. [Berkeleyside]
- Marin County has just recorded its first COVID death in a vaccinated person, which remains an exceedingly rare occurrence. County officials say the 75-year-old resident died from COVID complications, but no other health data was provided. [KRON4]
- Some are questioning whether Caitlyn Jenner ever had any real intention of running a serious campaign for governor, or whether she's just lining up book and TV deals for after the fact. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco clinics say a lot of patients stopped taking PreP last year because no one was having sex, but now that they are agin, they're pushing people to get back on their pills to prevent new HIV infections. [Chronicle]
- A father and son were arrested for using fake vaccination cards to vacation in Hawaii, and they could face up to a year in jail. [ABC 7]
- At least one North Beach restaurateur is complaining that SF's new indoor vaccine mandate is going to discourage people from eating out — but North Beach was hopping every weekend at the height of the pandemic before there even were vaccines, so maybe not. [KRON4]
- IHOP is adding booze to the menu at some locations. [CNNWire]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist