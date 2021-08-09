A hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and injured a 29-year-old man in the Oakland hills on Sunday is being sought by police, and another suspect driver is being sought in a separate incident Monday involving an Alameda County sheriff's deputy.

The first incident happened just after 6 p.m. in the Piedmont Pines neighborhood of Oakland, on the 6600 block of Girvin Drive. As Bay Area News Group reports, a 29-year-old man with two female passengers says that his car almost collided with a Chevrolet Bolt, and he and the other driver got into a heated exchange about who was driving too fast.

The man says that the suspect got back into his car, drove off, but returned three times to the intersection of Girvin and Aitken drives — where there is a place to pull over, and where the man and his passengers stopped and got out of their car.

The suspect allegedly attempted to hit the man and the two women with his car, and on the third try succeeded in hitting the man and knock him to the ground.

He suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention. Police say they are reviewing video of the incident, and it's not clear if they have license plate.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $7,500 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

The second incident happened Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. An Alameda County sheriff's deputy says that he spotted an Acura sedan with expired registration tags parked at the intersection of 90th Avenue and G Street in East Oakland, as Bay Area News Group reports.

The deputy approached the sedan on foot, at which point the suspect aimed the car at the deputy and hit him as it drove off. The deputy was briefly dragged by the car, and he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly says that the suspect was later identified by his vehicle, and he has two felony warrants for undisclosed crimes. The suspect's name has not yet been released to the media, and he remains at large.

Anyone with information about the suspect in the Acura is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 510-667-7721.

Top image via Google Street View