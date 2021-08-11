- San Francisco Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the July 2020 murder of six-year-old Jace Young. [KRON4]
- Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, the man implicated in the fatal 2015 shooting of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier, which was later ruled accidental, has once again been ordered to undergo an evaluation of his mental capacity after he refused to comply with an attorney's advice to plead guilty in a federal gun case. [Associated Press]
- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf requested, and Governor Newsom granted, emergency use of the CHP to help with law enforcement in Oakland that doesn't necessarily involve vehicles. [KRON4]
- Santa Clara County supervisors are talking about holding Sheriff Laurie Smith accountable for a series of incidents in which inmates in county jails have died. [NBC Bay Area]
- Berkeley is likely to be the next city to mandate vaccines for city workers. [Berkeleyside]
- The 49ers first pre-season game at Levi's Stadium is on Saturday, and the VTA is still not running trains, so that'll be a mess. [CBS SF]
- John's Grill, the historic restaurant near Union Square, is now requiring vaccinations for outdoor customers as well as indoor. [NBC Bay Area]
- Brace yourselves for this Census data release tomorrow. [New York Times]