- A small group of protesters in Novato were putting up signs yesterday and pushing back on businesses that are mandating mask wearing and vaccines. [KTVU]
- San Francisco's Delta variant surge is about on par with Los Angeles's, less extreme than Miami's, but so far worse than New York's and Chicago's. [Chronicle]
- Bay Area travel blogger Kaitlyn McCaffery is in a coma and on a ventilator following a motor-scooter crash in Bali, and her family is hoping to medically evacuate her back to California. [East Bay Times]
- A major crash involving several vehicles shut down all lanes of I-80 eastbound in Vacaville early this morning. [KRON4]
- Three men were arrested in Mendocino County on suspicion of human trafficking for allegedly forcing teenagers to work on a marijuana grow. [Ukiah Daily Journal]
- A 52-year-old man went missing on August 2 after running an errand near his Tuolomne County home, and his wife is offering a $10,000 reward for help locating him. [East Bay Times]
- Google has reportedly launched an internal tool to show employees how much less their salary will be if they relocate and permanently work from home. [Reuters]
- Two 28-year-old women with wine-focused Instagram accounts were chosen for that $10,000/month "dream job" that went viral at Murphy-Goode winery in Healdsburg — and this whole charade was just an elaborate publicity stunt that appears to have worked. [Chronicle]
Photo: Kevin Ngo