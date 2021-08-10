- Flaring at the Chevron refinery in Richmond sent a big plume of black smoke over the East Bay, and the refinery called this a "Level 1" incident. The Bay Area Air District said it was closely monitoring the situation to see if toxin levels exceed guidelines. [KRON4]
- A boy was shot amid an argument between two groups of young people, possibly all teenagers, in San Francisco's Union Square today. The victim, age unknown, was shot outside Crate & Barrel on the first block of Stockton Street, and he was taken to the hospital — but his condition is not yet known. [Chronicle]
- A 24-year-old San Jose man is suspected of breaking into a home and raping an eight-year-old girl on Friday. [KTVU]
- Skies around the Bay have largely cleared up from Dixie Fire smoke for now, but dangerous, low-level smoke is still impacting the Sierra. [ABC 7]
- A new UCSF study finds that pregnant women who are infected with COVID during pregnancy have a significantly higher risk of pre-term birth. [Chronicle]
- Acclaimed Union Square sushi destination Akiko's is opening a second location in East Cut/Rincon Hill. [SF Business Times]
- A popular barbecue spot has opened in a hidden cove in Richmond, on the water, called Black Star Pirate BBQ. [Hoodline]
- Under intense pressure, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned today over sexual misconduct allegations. [Associated Press]
Photo courtesy of PG&E