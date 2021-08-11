- The Dixie Fire grew to just over 500,000 acres overnight and is now 30% contained. It has destroyed around 550 homes, and another 1,400 are threatened. [Associated Press]
- A 35-year-old man was shot and injured in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood early Wednesday while fleeing from an armed robbery. The victim was confronted on East 12th Street near the Fruitvale BART station and tried to run away rather than comply with the robbers demands. [East Bay Times]
- The CDC estimates that at least 1.1 million Americans have gotten third booster shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines despite this not being approved yet by the FDA. The majority of the people seeking third boosters, with or without guidance of doctors, have been in Florida, Ohio, California, Illinois, and Tennessee. [ABC News]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a statewide mandate that all teachers and school staff either be vaccinated or be subjected to weekly COVID testing. [KTVU]
- A 47-year-old lecturer at Sonoma State and Santa Clara universities, Gary Stephen Maynard, has been arrested and charged with arson for a series of fires he allegedly set near the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest and Trinity National Forest. [Sacramento Bee]
- The Emmy Awards, which are happening on Sept. 19, are going to happen outdoors now to protect against virus spread. [Reuters]
- Aubrey Huff has finally been banned from Twitter permanently. [Deadspin]
- YouTube has suspended Senator Rand Paul for a week for promoting the idea that masks aren't effective against spreading COVID. [CNN]
Photo: Burgess Milner