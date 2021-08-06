- Favorable weather and the firefighting effort helped to hold the River Fire at 2,600 acres overnight. The fire has destroyed over 100 structures, and is now 30% contained. [Chronicle]
- The Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles overnight and is now the third-largest wildfire in state history. The fire is 35% contained and was moving into the community of Canyondam by Lake Almanor on Thursday night. [Associated Press / CBS SF]
- Sonoma County is warning people that toxic blue-green algae has been found in the Russian River, and it can be fatal to dogs and harmful to humans as well. [Bay City News]
- The "Delta Plus" variant has been detected in the Bay Area, but it's not yet known if it's any more transmissible or virulent than the Delta variant. [CBS SF]
- Data out of Contra Costa County shows COVID infections rates about 6.5 higher among unvaccinated individuals versus vaccinated, and Santa Clara County it's about 4 times higher among the unvaccinated. [NBC Bay Area]
- Unemployment fell to 5.4% in July, and the U.S. added 943,000 jobs. [KRON4]
- The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is sharing body cam video of an officer accidentally OD-ing from exposure to fentanyl and needing Narcan. [ABC7]
- United Airlines is requiring all its employees to get COVID vaccinations, which Delta and American, so far, are not. [SF Business Times]
