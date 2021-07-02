San Francisco police named a second suspect in the July 4, 2020 killing of six-year-old Jace Young, saying that the suspect is at large, armed, and dangerous and may still be in the city.

The SFPD is seeking the public's help in locating 18-year-old Deshaune Lumpkin, who they believe was one of two men who fired on a group of people at a gathering last July 4th in the Bayview. The shooting injured a 39-year-old man and killed Young, and the case prompted city leaders to join with the boy's family in calling for justice.

Last August, the SFPD offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. It's not clear whether that reward provided an incentive for anyone, or if anyone intends to collect after one arrest was made in January. Police arrested 18-year-old James Harbor for the crime, but they have said that two suspects were involved. Harbor was found in Parkmerced a the time of his arrest.

Investigators believe that Jace Young and the injured man were not the intended targets of the shooters.

As the Chronicle reports, Young's family is planning to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death this weekend.

Young's father, Jason Young, tells the Chronicle that he doesn't feel that enough has been done to investigate the case and bring anyone to justice. "This is one of the biggest murder cases in San Francisco in a number of years and a year later we still have suspects on the street," Young said.

SFPD Chief Bill Scott called it a "horrific crime" and he said he hoped the reward would "incentivize those that know what happened."

"Jace was with his older sister, family and friends lighting off fireworks in the celebration of Independence Day when this horrific incident happened," Scott said last year. "We need your help, this family needs your help for the sake of justice for Jace."

Anyone with information about the July 4th, 2020 shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Kiely at 415-553-9099, or the SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444. You can also text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD,” and all tips can be made anonymously.