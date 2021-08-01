- After picking up a search-and-rescue mission for a 38-year-old Berkeley man who went missing during a run in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park, Pleasanton police say they pulled GPS data from search crews over the past three weeks and found new locations that they have now checked out. Saturday morning, teams from 17 Bay Area agencies, as well as more than 100 volunteers, hit the trails again to look through the new area, but still found nothing — "so now we pretty much 100% covered where he could've been, should've been or would likely show up," Pleasanton Police Lt. Chris Niederhaus said. [ABC7]
- So it appears that unvaccinated millennials are one of the largest demographics seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases as of late. [Chronicle]
- The parking lot of Beebe Memorial CME Cathedral on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland this weekend played host to a mass vaccination event aimed at getting school-aged children vaccinated. [KTVU]
- Heath Caceres, who had been principal at New Traditions Elementary School for just over a year, has died after suffering a head injury while camping. [Chronicle]
- The United States Geological Survey recorded a small 3.1 magnitude earthquake this morning at 7:30 a.m. near Hollister. [USGS]
- The Dixie Fire is now nearly a quarter-million acres in size — and making it rain ashfall in and around Quincy. [KPIX]
- African painted dogs are among some of the rarest animals on earth with just about 6,600 left in the wild; a pack of the wild canines recently were introduced to Malawi for the first time in over 20 years. [Mongabay]
- Amid a rising surge caused by the delta variant across the country, Fauci warns that "things are going to get worse" — and that vaccination rates need to improve, should we have a shot at avoiding unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths. [ABC News]
