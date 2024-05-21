A 13-year-old boy is facing murder charges over a fatal stabbing that occurred at the San Leandro Safeway on Bancroft Avenue, and San Leandro police arrested the young suspect while he was at school.

A fatal stabbing on April 2 at the San Leandro Safeway at 555 Bancroft Avenue took the life of 18-year-old Zion Gooden. Gooden was stabbed in the arm and chest, and died while being treated at a local trauma center.

According to KRON4, the San Leandro Police Department said in a diplomatically worded statement that “It appeared that a dispute arose between Gooden and a suspect, a 13-year-old juvenile, over the juvenile’s interaction with an associate of Gooden’s.”

The 13-year-old has remained at large for nearly two months.

But that 13-year-old was arrested and charged with murder last Thursday, as KTVU reports. KPIX adds that the 13-year-old was “safely taken into custody at his school in a neighboring jurisdiction,” after a search of his home produced additional evidence connecting him to the stabbing. The young male suspect’s name is not being released, because he’s a minor.

"Definitely surprised,” San Leandro Police lieutenant Abe Teng told KTVU. “Especially with a crime of this magnitude that the suspect is someone of such a young age."

While a suspect has been arrested, this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Leandro Police Department detective sergeant J. Vincent at (510) 577-3315, or leave an anonymous tip at (510) 577-3278, or send a tip via text at 888777 (keyword: TipSLPolice).

Related: Emeryville Mall Brawl Between Hundreds of Teens Leaves One Stabbed, One Arrested [SFist]



Image: Edd D. via Yelp