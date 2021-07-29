District Six, the street food park formerly known as the SoMa StrEat Food Park, is hosting the fourth annual Avocadocon this weekend, to the delight of avocado fans all over.

The informal event is ticketed, but it's really just a food-truck gathering with DJs and a heavy helping of avocado treats to enjoy. Tickets are $5 and can be found here.

Attendees are promised foodstuffs from at least a dozen vendors, and items including "over-the-top avo toasts, flaky avo-stuffed empanadas, wood-fired avo-topped pizzas, juicy guac burgers, avo ice cream sandos, crispy panko-breaded avo fries," and MORE.

The event runs on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — so, more of a brunchcon — at District Six (428 11th Street). And those familiar with this event know that it's been going on for a few years, and is usually quite popular. It's co-hosted by Marina District avocado toast specialists Toasty.

Also, it should be noted, Saturday is allegedly National Avocado Day, and Chipotle is running a free guacamole deal.

Photo: toastysf/Instagram