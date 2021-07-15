- San Bruno police arrested a woman Monday on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale, and they say she had a whole lot of fentanyl on her. The woman was allegedly carrying 4.5 ounces of fentanyl, which equates to 65,000 potentially lethal doses. [Chronicle]
- A woman was rescued Monday in Oakland's Maxwell Park after screaming for help because a Tinder date had allegedly falsely imprisoned her and sexually assaulted her over several days. The incident was reported on NextDoor, and neighbors decried the fact that so many had ignored the woman's cries for help. [KTVU]
- A 15-year-old was killed in Vallejo Wednesday in a shootout between multiple suspects and two armed security guards. The sequence of events is unclear, but multiple bystanders and possible suspects were seen fleeing from the area where the boy was apparently shot intentionally or caught in crossfire. [CBS SF]
- Crews were responding Thursday afternoon to one-acre brush fire in Rodeo. [CBS SF]
- The COVID outbreak at Santa Rosa's largest homeless shelter has grown to 59 people, half of whom were reportedly vaccinated. [Associated Press]
- The office vacancy rate has ticked up over 20% in San Francisco. [Socketsite]
- Who called this one? The New York Times now has a piece about how all the tech workers who swore off the Bay Area last year are coming back. [New York Times]
- Oakland pals Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal talked to KQED about their new Blindspotting TV show, now playing on Starz. [KQED]
Photo: Alex Potemkin/Getty Images