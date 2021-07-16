- Berkeley police arrested a man Thursday afternoon following a three-hour standoff around his vehicle. The man had weapons in the car, and was initially unresponsive and apparently intoxicated, but the standoff ended peacefully, and the weapons were seized. [Berkeleyside / Bay City News]
- Police in Santa Rosa made a concerning find during a routine traffic stop for a vehicle code violation early Friday. The officers spotted a gun at the feet of one of four men in the car, and ended up searching the car and finding three guns with full magazines, ski masks, and latex gloves. [KRON4]
- The SFPD says it has arrested a suspect in connection with a June 14 armed robbery at a doughnut shop on 5th Street. The suspect is 38-year-old Oakland resident Craig Avery Smith who was on probation in SF for possession of stolen property. [CBS SF]
- In his first advisory on the job, U.S. surgeon general Vivek Murthy urged social media companies to further combat misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, calling it an issue of life and death. [KRON4]
- UCSF researchers released a study that found no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines get into breast milk. [CBS SF]
- SF Supervisor Aaron Peskin introduced legislation this week aimed at preventing the closure of more of the city's dwindling supply of laundromats. [Examiner]
- There's dissension in the ranks at Apple, where employees are complaining that more and more remote-work requests are being denied as the company pushes to get everyone back to the office three days per week. [The Verge]
- Beware more surcharges: Some Bay Area restaurants have added a "wellness fee" to their checks to offset costs associated with the pandemic. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: SFist