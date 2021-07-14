What has long been San Francisco's worst Walgreens at 9th and Market was the site of a confrontation with an unruly man Wednesday that ended with a security guard going to the hospital.

In SF's current state of unrest in which many residents believe things "worse than ever," like they often do, pharmacies have been front and center in recent weeks after the nation watched a viral video of a thief swiping a garbage bag full of items from a Gough Street Walgreens while a security guard stood impotently by and others shot cellphone video.

That suspect — a repeat offender who's now charged with hitting eight Walgreens and CVS locations in one month — will indeed face consequences. But the 9th and Market Walgreens remains the scary circus it has been for decades, and we now have news of a new arrest.

As KRON4 reports, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, when SFPD officers were called to the store on the 1300 block of Market after a report of a man harassing customers. "Responding officers found two store workers actively fighting a man inside the store," KRON4 tells us, via the SFPD.

A fight reportedly took place between two security guards — it stands to reason that this store would have two — and the suspect, and one of the guards was injured. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is now in custody, pending charges.

SFist rated this particular Walgreens location the worst in the city back in 2012, but don't take our word for it! It has a string of 0ne-star reviews on Yelp, with customers bemoaning long lines, looted shelves, and a pharmacist who hangs up on you.

Related: Brazen Walgreens Thief Charged With Hitting Eight Stores In One Month