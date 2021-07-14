BART is reminding everyone of the announcement the agency made two weeks ago about its extended schedule, and clarifying how the restored but limited late-night train service is going to work the next three weekends.

Starting July 15 to 17, and continuing Thursday to Saturday through the last two weekends of the month, BART is going to be running four trains all at once at 11:30 p.m. — a sort of one-shot deal for people trying to get to the East Bay or Daly City without driving who missed the regularly scheduled last train near 9 p.m.

You can see the map below, but it works like this:

One southbound train will leave from Embarcadero at 11:30 p.m. and stop at Civic Center, 16th Street Mission and Daly City.

Eastbound train #1 will leave from Civic Center at 11:30 p.m. and stop at Embarcadero, then West Oakland, MacArthur and Pleasant Hill.

Eastbound train #2 will leave from Civic Center directly thereafter and stop at Embarcadero, West Oakland, and Bay Fair.

Eastbound train #3 will leave from Civic Center and stop at Embarcadero, West Oakland, MacArthur and El Cerrito del Norte.

None of these trains will make any other stops during this late-night service.

BART says that the trains are meant to provide another option for getting home for service-industry workers, nightlife patrons, and baseball fans — though with no stop at Coliseum Station, I guess A's fans are out of luck until August.

Starting August 2, BART plans to restore near pre-pandemic levels of service across all train lines, including last trains around midnight like there used to be. Weekday service from 5 a.m. to midnight will be restored, with 15-minute train frequencies, and Saturday service will run from 6 a.m. to midnight with five lines running. Sunday service will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"BART can't return to midnight service Monday-Saturday before August 2 because BART must finish training new employees required to extend service," the agency said in a statement.

Additionally, in an effort to bring back ridership, BART is offering 50% off all Clipper fares through the entire month of September. This was meant to coincide with full service returning, but now service is returning early, and the promotion stays in place for September.

Ridership on BART these days is hovering between 20% and 30% of pre-pandemic levels.

Photo via BART/Twitter