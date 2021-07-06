Chef Brandon Jew is in expansion mode, and it looks like he's planning to open up a second outpost of his Outer Richmond fast-casual Chinese concept Mamahuhu in Mill Valley.

Mamahuhu debuted in early 2020, two months before the pandemic forced everyone into takeout and delivery mode, which was certainly a boon for this takeout-focused, casual restaurant. Jew had partnered previously on a pop-up of the same name, with Shanghainese restaurateurs Anmao Sun and Ben Moore, and the idea was to serve modernized spins on Chinese-American classics like kung pao chicken and broccoli and beef using high-quality ingredients.

The name translates as "so-so," and Jew described the concept as "a quirky expression of Chinese food that is delicious yet healthful."

The place has been a hit, and now, as Eater reports, an application has gone in to the city of Mill Valley for Mamahuhu to take over the former Mill Valley Beerworks space at 173 Throckmorton Avenue. That brewpub had been taken over by Fort Point in mid-2018 — or rebranded, as it were, because Fort Point founder Justin Catalana's first endeavor with his brother Tyler was Mill Valley Beerworks, and Fort Point subsequently started brewing under that second label as well. Fort Point still lists Mill Valley Beerworks as only "temporarily closed" on its website.

Jew has not yet commented publicly on the new Mamahuhu location.

His other spot, Mister Jiu's in Chinatown, as you may know, was San Francisco's first Chinese restaurant to earn a Michelin star in 2016, not long after it opened.

Jew was recently featured on Padma Lakshmi's Hulu show Taste the Nation — Episode 5, titled "What Is Chop Suey Anyway?" focuses on Chinese cuisine in America, and San Francisco figures heavily.

