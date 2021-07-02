- A fire on the seventh floor of the Boyd Hotel around 10:49 a.m. Friday left one person hospitalized. The residential hotel, which is a part of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic's building portfolio, experienced a single-alarm fire today that was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system; one resident was displaced and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment; the fire is still under investigation. [KPIX]
- Now that California has reopened, therapists conducting in-person sessions are at a shortage. Because, yea: These past fifteen months have been anything but easy on our emotional well-beings. [ABC7]
- Santa Clara County’s Department of Public Health brought down the total COVID-19-related death toll of the county by 22% after redefining how it assesses those fatalities. [KPIX]
- This abandoned, utterly destroyed typewriter found in the Mission District sits as a clunky relic of the more tactile typing from a bygone era. [Mission Local]
- New City data show that fires inside Oakland homelessness encampments have tripled since 2019. [KTVU]
- After being put on pause, California's $600 pandemic stimulus checks are finally coming to low-income families and individuals who qualify for the payments. [Chronicle]
- The OUSD board has voted to lease two East Oakland sites for school employee homes — and the new developments will also host a Black Cultural Zone center and job training program. [Oaklandside]
- A condominium building five miles away from the catastrophic collapse at Surfside, Florida has been evacuated after inspectors deemed the building unsafe— leaving residents of the 156 unit structure to find shelter elsewhere as Hurricane Elsa approaches. [Associated Press]
- Sha’Carri Richardson, the runner who wowed the world with her record-breaking run at Olympic trials last week, now can't compete in the 100m race at the Tokyo Olympics later this month after testing positive for THC. [New York Times]
