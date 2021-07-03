- A four-man crew of rowers set a new world speed record for crossing the Pacific Ocean between San Francisco and Hawaii this week. The team, lead by 39-year-old leadership development coach Jason Caldwell, crossed the 2,400-mile span of open ocean in just 30 days, beating the previous record by 9 days; Latitude 35 — the rowing team that completed the feat — is one of three teams to compete in this year’s Great Pacific Race, which begins Golden Gate and ends in Honolulu. [KTVU]
- Gas is getting close to $6 a gallon in some parts of San Francisco. Denizens of the Bay Area aren't unaccustomed to seeing high prices at the pump — but a SoMa Shell station charging $5.60 for a gallon of regular gas is something on a whole different level. [ABC7]
- Drift gillnets are notorious for culling marine life including endangered sea turtle species, which is why California is now funding efforts to remove them from being used. [Chronicle]
- Another urban mountain lion sighting happened in the Bay Area, this time in a Petaluma neighborhood — the second time this week a big cat has been seen in the area. [KPIX]
- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office reported that a body was found by a state park employees at San Gregorio State Beach in San Mateo County on Friday; the body has yet to be identified. [KTVU]
- Despite "pandemic pricing" starting to phase out, there are some 550 apartment listings on Craigslist... in the Mission District, alone. [Mission Local]
- An area of forest twice the size of New York City was cleared in Brazil’s Xingu River Basin between March and April this year. [Mongabay]
- The Florida condominium collapse has now claimed 24 people, with 124 residents so the building still unaccounted for amid the rubble. [CNBC]
