- A new report from the San Francisco Controller's Office finds that 45% of the city's small businesses remain closed. The rate appeared flat between March and June, despite restrictions being lifted, but the picture may be rapidly changing after June 15. [Chronicle]
- The SFPD says it has booked four wanted suspects, including one juvenile on a homicide charge, and one on an attempted homicide charge — but there are no details about the homicide in question. The four included two individuals from outside the country, and they were arrested at an Alemany Blvd. address on June 22. [CBS SF]
- A Black employee group is pushing back on San Francisco's mandate that all city employees get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs. [KRON4]
- The one cow that got away in that much televised slaughterhouse escape in Southern California this week will be getting moved to an animal sanctuary for the rest of its life thanks to Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren. [KTLA]
- President Joe Biden Joe Biden has named a special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights at the State Department, Jessica Stern, who is executive director of OutRight Action International. [Associated Press]
- The Biden Justice Department is suing Georgia over its recent voting law. [New York Times]
- VP Kamala Harris is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso today to address migrant concerns. [KRON4]
- The grim search continues at the site of Champlain Towers South, half of which collapsed on Thursday morning, with the official death toll up to 4 but 159 people remain unaccounted for. [KTVU]
- John McAfee's widow claims he was not suicidal and had not discussed any plan of killing himself, but she also seems to admit that he would not be dead were it not for the ongoing "politically motivated" prosecution against him. [Associated Press]
Photo: Darwin Bell