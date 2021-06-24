- SF Supervisors continue to balk at the insane price tag for the city's "Safe Sleeping Villages," the staffed tent encampments that are providing makeshift shelter to around 250 homeless people, but the Department of Homelessness wants to keep it going. They're seeking $15 million in the upcoming budget to keep spending $5,000 per month for each tent, which includes the cost of maintaining security, bathrooms, and providing three meals per day. [Chronicle]
- A 21-year-old Watsonville woman says she was struck by a random stray bullet through a car door while driving with friends on Alemany Boulevard in San Francisco on Sunday. The bullet pierced her leg and she says she doesn't want to visit the city ever again. [KTVU]
- An Oakland man was arrested Tuesday and 165 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized from the truck he was selling them out, following a tip to police. [CBS SF]
- The hydro-electric power plant at Lake Oroville is likely shutting down for the first time in its existence because the water level at the reservoir has fallen too low. [CBS SF]
- The Friends of Harvey Milk Plaza released preliminary designs for the redo of the Castro plaza on Wednesday, and they seem to have been well received. [Hoodline]
- A condo in that former church next to Dolores Park, the Light House building, which originally sold a few years ago for $6.5 million, is back on the market for just under $6 million. [7x7]
- It may seem like we're heading into the Roaring 20s, with post-pandemic abandon, but bar and nightclub owners say it will be a long road back — and, ironically, the North Beach club called The Roaring 20s was forced to permanently close. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images