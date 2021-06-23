- Marin County officials say that they dealt with two outbreaks of the COVID-19 Delta variant, one at a school in Novato and one centered around San Anselmo and Fairfax, both of which have resolved. Both outbreaks lasted about two weeks and were among unvaccinated residents, and Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis says "this is what herd immunity looks like" because they didn't spread further. [KRON4]
- The 22-year-old victim in Saturday's shooting at Lake Merritt leaves behind a high-school sweetheart and a one-year-old son. [ABC 7]
- Oakland City Council members joined members of the community at a vigil at Lake Merritt last night. [NBC Bay Area]
- Golden Gate Ferry service from SF to Sausalito resumed Wednesday morning after a closure for repairs that began in March. [Chronicle]
- Frontier Airlines is charging a $1.59 "COVID Recovery" surcharge on airfares, despite receiving federal stimulus funds, ostensibly to offset extra safety precaution costs. [ABC News]
- 40 cows stampeded through a Los Angeles County neighborhood Tuesday night after escaping from a slaughterhouse, and one remains at large (i.e. free!). [KRON4]
- The Supreme Court ruled 8-1 in favor of a teenager who sued a Pennsylvania school district on First Amendment grounds because she was suspended from cheerleading for posting a vulgar message to Snapchat from off campus saying "fuck school" and "fuck cheer." [New York Times]
- President Biden is expected to give a speech today addressing gun violence. [New York Times]
Photo: CastroCam.net