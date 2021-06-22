- The victim who died in Saturday's shooting at Lake Merritt has been identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Dashawn Rhoades. Rhoades is listed as being a resident of both San Francisco and Oakland. [CBS SF]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Tuesday that she intends to set up a majority-Democrat select committee to investigate the events of January 6th at the Capitol. The move seems designed to amp up pressure on Senate Republicans who are not eager for a partisan investigation. [Associated Press]
- A frightening car-flip crash on the Bay Bridge Monday morning was caused by a father distracted by his daughter in the backseat. [CBS SF]
- A 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday evening at the intersection of Third and Palou in the Bayview. [CBS SF]
- Police have arrested a 35-year-old man, Brandon Yamagata, for allegedly trying to kidnap or "annoy" a 16-year-old girl outside a Redwood City coffee bar last week. [KRON4]
- The City of Sonoma has just imposed a mandatory 20% water-use reduction on all residents, and is limiting irrigation to twice a week. [CBS SF]
- Three California residents and the Animal Legal Defense Fund are suing the National Park Service over fencing that has reportedly caused dozens of tule elk to die of starvation and dehydration in the Point Reyes National Seashore — fencing that was meant to keep the elk from competing for resources with grazing cattle. [Associated Press]
- Santa Clara County issued $6 million in fines to businesses for violations of public health restrictions last year — and now many of those businesses are getting the fines overturned. [Hoodline]
- Grocery delivery startup Good Eggs has left San Francisco for Oakland. [Berkeleyside]
- The White House said Tuesday that it will narrowly miss its goal of getting 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4, thanks to a lot of young adults avoiding shots. [New York Times]
Photo: Brock Keeling