- Shake Shack opens its second SF location downtown next week. Shake Shack will debut in the Westfield Centre food court on Monday, June 28. [Hoodline]
- The California legislature is getting set to approve the use of a budget surplus and federal stimulus cash to pay for the unpaid rent of low-income tenants across the state. The program would cost $5.2 billion, and it would be in addition to $600 state stimulus checks going out to millions of middle-income state residents. [New York Times]
- San Francisco is reopening more branch libraries as more library staff shift back from roles on the city's COVID-19 response team. The Ortega Library, the Richmond-Sen. Milton Marks Jr. Library and the Visitacion Valley Library all opened Monday, with the Excelsior Branch Library opening Tuesday — and the Bernal Heights, Bayview, Eureka Valley, Oceanview, Glen Park and Western Addition branches will reopen next month. [NBC Bay Area]
- A very tall new container crane is on its way to the Port of Oakland in the coming week. The ship carrying it is first anchoring off Point Reyes to make height adjustments so that it can make it under the Golden Gate and Bay bridges. [Bay City News]
- She said she would and she did: SF Mayor London Breed has vetoed the Free Muni pilot program, and Supervisor Dean Preston suggests he may put it on the ballot. [Chronicle]
- The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three to four suspects in a stabbing outside a Redwood City bar around 2 a.m. Saturday. [CBS SF]
- A fire in Pleasant Hill on Monday afternoon destroyed two homes and injured one firefighter before being knocked down. [Bay City News]
- The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay for California's assault weapons ban, pending the state's appeal of a court decision earlier this month to repeal it. [CBS SF]
- Two SF McDonald's locations are set to become vaccination clinics, with coupons for free food given to everyone who gets a shot. [Hoodline]
- SF Chronicle restaurant critic Soleil Ho says that she, for one, can't wait to get back to writing negative reviews. [Chronicle]
- Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib just came out as gay, becoming the first active player in the NFL ever to do so. [BrokeAss Stuart]
Photo courtesy of Shake Shack