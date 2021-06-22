- The SFPD is seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck a female pedestrian on Sunday evening as she crossed Beach and Columbus Streets near Fisherman's Wharf. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries, and police are looking for a white Infinity SUV with California license plate 7MJJ084, and they believe that suspects in the vehicle may have also been involved in auto burglaries. [CBS SF]
- An ongoing brush fire in Vallejo that prompted evacuations was likely caused by fireworks, officials say. [Chronicle]
- Concerns are growing over the coronavirus Delta variant, which represents about 7% of new cases in Santa Clara and Sonoma counties, and appears to infect unvaccinated children and young adults more easily. [NBC Bay Area]
- Young adults are now the population least likely to be vaccinated even though they are eligible, and interest in the vaccines seems to be declining rapidly. [KRON4]
- Another dead whale washed ashore on Ocean Beach, the 17th so far this year. [ABC 7]
- Catherine "Kay" Morrison, one of the real-life inspirations for "Rosie the Riveter" who worked as a welder at Richmond's Kaiser Shipyard #2 during World War II, has died at age 97. [ABC 7]
- More shops and restaurants are reopening inside SFO as the pace of increasing plane travel keeps climbing. [KRON4]
Photo: Darwin Bell