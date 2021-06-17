A tragic incident last Friday outside a sports bar in San Jose, in which a woman at the bar was killed when a pickup truck crashed into an outdoor dining area, apparently involved oral sex and an intoxicated patron.

The crash happened outside San Jose's Agave Sports Bar around 9 p.m. on Friday, June 11, killing 35-year-old Diana Prieto Chacon. Early reports suggested that this was likely a DUI incident.

But now, as the Mercury News reports, more graphic details have emerged. The suspect driver, 32-year-old Alex Moreno of San Jose, was "on a booze-and-cocaine bender" that evening, and had been asked to leave the bar not long before the crash happened. Moreno was "reportedly being seen using cocaine out in the open" inside the bar, and "was seen trying to take a woman’s top off."

Still, someone apparently responded to his advances, namely a 24-year-old woman who was said to be his "companion" at the bar. She agreed to leave with Moreno, and witnesses report seeing the pair inside the truck for a half hour after leaving the bar.

The woman told San Jose police that she had several shots of tequila at the bar, and while she and Moreno were sitting in the truck, she began performing oral sex on him. She says she did not realize when the truck began moving — and it reportedly reached a speed of 45 miles per hour, in reverse, when it crashed into the dining patio about 170 feet away. The next thing she knew, she says, she was being pulled out of the crashed vehicle.

The woman apparently at first tried to take full blame for the crash — police say that out of guilt for her role in it, she at first tried to say that she was behind the wheel.

The vehicle involved was a white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck that is owned by Moreno's employer, Benicia-based Quality Erectors and Construction, Inc. His employer apparently told police that he had not been authorized to use the truck while off the clock.

In addition to the fatal injuries of Prieto Chacon, two men who had been sitting at a table with her sustained serious leg injuries but are expected to survive. All three were reportedly pinned to a wall until a security guard could engage the truck's transmission and move it forward again.

Some friends of Prieto Chacon told Telemundo that she worked at the bar, but that has not been confirmed by management.

Moreno refused a Breathalyzer test, but was compelled by a search warrant to give a blood sample while in police custody, to assess his blood-alcohol level.

Moreno remains in custody in San Jose's Main Jail, and he was formally charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence causing injury.

