- We're in for a warm to hot day in SF and it's going to be hot hot almost everywhere else around the Bay. Californians are being told to conserve energy, especially this evening, with a statewide flex alert. [KTVU]
- The mayor of Antioch is warning any organizers of a sideshow planned in his city that he's "not messing around" and they will face consequences. Mayor Lamar Thorpe said, "I warn every single organizer of this event to cancel this by Friday and if not you are going to be met with the full force of the Antioch Police Department with my support." [KRON4]
- An Antioch home that was the site of an illegal marijuana grow went up in flames on Wednesday morning. [Bay City News]
- Some local infectious disease experts say they'll still be wearing masks in some indoor settings out of an abundance of caution, but not Dr. Monica Gandhi, who says vaccines are like a "forcefield" compared with a mask that is just a "biological tool." [Chronicle]
- Retail stores in downtown Walnut Creek are upset that restaurant parklets are blocking people's view of their stores. [CBS SF]
- The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of Catholic Social Services in a suit claiming they were unconstitutionally denied public funds in Philadelphia because they refuse to deal with same-sex foster parents. [New York Times]
- The court also ruled 7-2 that Republican challenges to the Affordable Care Act lacked standing to bring their case, leaving the law, once again, intact without ruling on the merits. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell