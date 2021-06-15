- Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted first thing this morning about the lifting of most public health restrictions, saying, "It's a good day."
Good morning California.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2021
It’s reopening day.
We’ve administered over 40 million vaccines.
Now…
No more social distancing.
No more capacity limits.
No more colors or county tiers.
And if you’re vaccinated—no more masks.
It’s a good day.
- Be mindful that not everyone will want to shed their masks right away today, and you still need to have a mask to ride Muni or BART. [NBC Bay Area]
- Also, unvaccinated people are still supposed to be wearing masks inside retail stores, etc. [LA Times]
- California may not be getting a "vaccine passport," per se, but Newsom now says that the state is developing an electronic version of one's vaccine card for use as proof to enter certain events and establishments. [KCRA]
- A 19-year-old was shot and injured in the course of a botched home-invasion robbery in Antioch on Sunday morning. [KRON4]
- The University of California has reversed an earlier decision and now will require all students, staff, and faculty to be fully vaccinated in order to return to campus in the fall. [Chronicle]
- A malfunctioning toll lane sensor at the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza has been overcharging commuters for about a year, and the bridge authority is now issuing refunds. [CBS SF]
- An ABC 7 reporter and a security guard both stood and filmed as a guy walked into the Walgreens at Fell and Gough with a Lyft bike and a garbage bag, filled the bag with merchandise, and rolled out of the store as no one stopped him. [ABC 7]
- The state reopening means that unrestricted open houses in real estate showings are back. [Socketsite]
Photo: Getty Images