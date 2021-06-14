- Beyond the vaccination lottery drawing that happens Tuesday with ten $1.5 million prizes, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a "dram vacation" giveaway for the vaccinated as well. The destinations include San Francisco and Palm Springs, and six winners will be chosen among vaccinated Californians on July 1. [Chronicle]
- A brush fire dubbed the Silicon Fire in San Jose quickly spread to 30 acres on Monday before being contained. The fire broke out in the area of Silicon Valley Road and Basking Ridge Avenue, and the smoke was visible from space. [Bay City News / Chronicle]
- The cause of the fire was likely sparks from a mylar balloon hitting an electrical line. [NBC Bay Area]
- The SFPD is investigating a Tenderloin shooting that injured three people around 4 a.m. on Sunday. [KRON4]
- Sonoma County supervisors just approved a plan to speed up the approvals process for cannabis cultivation permits. [CBS SF]
- Stalwart North Beach restaurant The Stinking Rose is for sale, and it will only reopen if a new owner wants to keep the concept going. [Hoodline]
- Old Jerusalem Restaurant in the Mission is reopening tomorrow, a year after it was closed by a fire. [Mission Local]
- Local Fox affiliate KTVU was off the air for about five hours this morning, until 10 a.m., due to a reported power outage and some technical difficulties. [Mercury News]
- The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is coming to Stonestown Galleria on Saturday. [Hoodline]
Photo: CalFire SCU/Twitter