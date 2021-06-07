- Even though it seems like it was just a weird misunderstanding, Mohammed Nuru is being ordered to undergo a mental-health evaluation by the judge overseeing the federal case against him, following last week's knife incident. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim said there was "no harm" in ordering the assessment, and she remained disturbed by the report of the incident. [East Bay Times]
- The condo market in SF may have tanked last year, but it just had its busiest three-month period for sales in 16 years. One analyst says he hasn't seen such "ferocious buyer demand" in his 30 years on the job, with over 1,300 sales in three months. [Chronicle]
- A body found Saturday at SFO, in the roadway near a parking garage, has been identified as a San Leandro man. The cause of death has not been determined for 35-year-old Juan Corella Rodriguez, but signs point to a possible suicide. [CBS SF]
- A fire broke out at a home in SF's Sunnyside neighborhood shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon. [CBS SF]
- A vegetation fire broke out in the city of Napa on Monday, and was quickly contained. [Bay City News]
- There was another vegetation fire in Novato this afternoon that prompted evacuations, and one in Discovery Bay that shut down Highway 4 in both directions. [CBS SF / CBS SF]
- Santa Cruz police, operating on a tip from North Carolina law enforcement, recently arrested 48-year-old wanted sex offender Troy Lamar Walker. [CBS SF]
- According to a new analysis, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu is the highest paid CEO in the Bay Area, with compensation that totaled $413.67 million in the last fiscal year. [SF Business Times]
- Apple kicked off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today, and the keynote began with new features in iOS 15 — with more to come like rumored revamped MacBooks, and an overhaul of the iPad operating system. [CNN]
- And Apple now says it will be banning "hookup apps" that contain pornographic content or promote prostitution, but it sounds like Grindr and Tinder are OK? [9to5Mac]
Photo: Jason O'Rear via Studio Gang