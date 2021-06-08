- A 35-year-old San Jose woman, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, is now on the run and is wanted in connection with the murder of her 7-year-old son. The boy, Liam Husted, was found dead by a trailhead in Las Vegas on May 28, and the pair were last seen in San Jose on May 24. [ABC 7]
- Alameda and Napa counties are likely to reach the "Yellow" tier today, in the final week of the state's four-color tiered reopening rules. That would leave Sonoma, Solano, and Contra Costa counties still in the "Orange" zone ahead of the total reopening scheduled for June 15. [Mercury News]
- Another fire, the Sandy Fire, broke out within the CZU Lightning Complex burn area on Monday, within Big Basin Redwoods State Park, and it was estimated to have grown to 7 to 10 acres of Monday evening. [KRON4 / CBS SF]
- Mayor London Breed presided over four weddings at San Francisco City Hall on Monday as it reopened for the first time since the pandemic began. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Santa Clara Valley Water District is set to impose mandatory water-use restrictions on customers starting this week, aiming for a 15% reduction from 2019 use levels — which amounts to a 33% reduction from 2013 levels. [Mercury News]
- As the water level drops at Lake Oroville and boat ramps become unusable, 130 houseboats were pulled off the lake over the weekend, with more likely in the coming months. [SFGate]
- Eight cars reportedly caught fire in an SFO parking garage early Tuesday morning, sending black smoke over the airport. [KRON4]
- Cloud computing company Fastly had an outage early Tuesday that caused a number of big websites to go offline, including Target's and the Chronicle's. [Chronicle]
Photo: Las Vegas Metro Police