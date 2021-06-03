- The SF District Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday that no charges are being filed in the "robbery" case against Mohammed Nuru. "Mr. Nuru was in the kitchen of a food bank where he was volunteering when he held up a kitchen knife and appeared to have joked about taking someone’s potato chips," the DA's Office said in a statement. "An independent witness corroborated that this appeared to have been said in jest. There was no evidence that he actually tried to take the potato chips; this appears to have been an inappropriate and misguided attempt at humor." [CBS SF]
- Honey Mahogany has been elected, as was expected, to be the first Black and first trans woman chair of the SF Democratic County Central Committee, and she tells the Examiner that she has further political ambitions — like perhaps running for District 6 Supervisor. Also, she confirms that the Stud Collective continues to look for a new home for the club. [Examiner]
- A structure fire in Novato was extinguished today after spreading to three acres. [KRON4]
- As Pride Month kicks off in the Castro, longtime LGBTQ residents are again calling attention to the slow loss of the "gayborhood" as prices go up and more straight families move in. [KTVU]
- Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis says she won't be playing politics in scheduling the recall election to favor Newsom, and she will fall back on "statute." [Chronicle]
- Richmond police are investigating two Tuesday shootings that appear to be related. [KRON4]
- There was a fatal shooting today in San Jose, coincidentally not far from the VTA rail yard that was the site of last week's mass shooting. [KTVU]
- An open letter from the White House is urging all American companies to take aggressive defensive steps to guard against ransomware attacks. [New York Times]
Photo: Juanita MORE!/Instagram - mural by Serge Gay. Jr.