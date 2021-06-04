- A fully vaccinated Napa woman died from a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The woman was reportedly over 65 and had underlying health conditions, and she tested positive for the UK variant. [CBS SF]
- On Monday, four SF supervisors are holding a hearing with the Department of Building Inspection over the issue of concrete being poured over gas lines. The issue has arisen in soft-story retrofit projects around the city, of which there have been thousands in recent years. [Mission Local]
- The latest jobs report is out, and the U.S. added 559,000 jobs in May, double the number in April as the economy sluggishly rebounds. Unemployment also fell to 5.8% from 6.1%, but there's evidence of the difficulty businesses are having in hiring quickly. [Associated Press]
- Today's the first day for the vaccination lottery drawing, with fifteen vaccinated Californians set to win $50,000 each at 10 a.m. [KTVU]
- Following an incident of dogs being snatched from a yard in Pinole, we are reminded that French bulldogs are increasingly a prime target for thieves. [KRON4]
- A San Francisco man recently returned a Bob Dylan record to his hometown library in Cleveland, 48 years after it was due, and the story has gone viral after the library wrote a Facebook post about it. [Chronicle]
- The San Mateo County Fair opens Saturday, and they're offering free vaccinations just steps away from the rides. [KRON4]
- Former White House counsel Donald McGahn is testifying today before the House Judiciary Committee about Trump's efforts to obstruct the Mueller investigation. [New York Times]
