- It remains a renter's market in San Francisco, however apartment prices have already rebounded and regained about half the ground they lost during the pandemic. Rents are still about 17% below what they were pre-pandemic, but a new report suggests they will be right back to where they were by the end of this year. [Chronicle]
- An 84-year-old Asian woman went missing in the Richmond District over the weekend, and she is considered at risk. The SFPD says Jean Chang Kan Fung never returned from a walk she went on on Friday, and they are seeking the public's help in finding her. [SFPD]
- A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against Bank of America Tuesday in connection with the widespread fraud in EDD claims — compelling the bank to unfreeze accounts and issue credits to EDD claimants who say that their chip-less EDD benefit cards became targets for fraudsters. [CBS SF]
- San Quentin death row inmate Richard Allen Benson, who was convicted of killing a woman and her four children in San Luis Obispo County in 1986, was found dead in his cell early Monday morning. [CBS SF]
- There was another mountain lion sighting, this time in Millbrae on Monday evening. [KRON4]
- Unlicensed vendors and their folding tables are back with the tourists at Fisherman's Wharf, and a bunch of them are apparently selling alcohol and not checking IDs. [Hoodline]
- Visitors to Folsom Lake over the holiday weekend were surprised to see just how low the water level is there. [ABC 7]
- Lecturers at the University of California have unanimously authorized a strike, saying that they have been engaging in collective bargaining with the university for 16 months and still have no new contract. [CBS SF]
- President Joe Biden recognized Pride Month today, saying he will continue to fight for LGBTQ rights. [New York Times]
- Local food writer John Birdsall published a piece in the Times over the weekend about the forgotten queer legacy of Zuni Cafe's early years — when it was run by gay restaurateur Billy West, who would later sell it to Judy Rodgers before he succumbed to AIDS. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images