- Google's massive proposed Downtown West development is moving ahead with San Jose City Council approval. The "village" of a development, on 80 acres west of Highway 87, is set to include 4,000 affordable housing units, 7.3 million square feet of office space, 300 hotel rooms, and 15 acres of open space. [KRON4 / Mercury News]
- The mother of a fentanyl-addicted son in the Tenderloin, Jacqui Berlinn, held her own press conference/protest today at Turk and Hyde streets, trying to call attention to the scourge of fentanyl on the city's streets. Berlinn was calling for more drug enforcement, saying that while the War on Drugs was a failure, "we have swung too far in the other direction." [Chronicle]
- Sonoma County, the town of Windsor and the cities of Healdsburg, Cloverdale and Santa Rosa announced Wednesday that they have reached a joint $31 million settlement with PG&E over damages caused by the 2019 Kincade Fire. [Bay City News]
- A gas line ruptured on the 1900 block of Baker Street in Pacific Heights just before noon on Wednesday, causing a shelter-in-place order. [CBS SF]
- Cruz Bustamante, the onetime lieutenant governor of California whose political career was destroyed when he entered the race as a Democrat to challenge Gray Davis when he faced a recall election in 2003, is advising Democrats to stay out of this recall race. [ABC 7]
- A vigil has been scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at San Jose's City Hall Plaza to honor the victims in today's VTA maintenance yard shooting. [KRON4]
- SF's LGBTQ Frameline film festival announced screening dates for this year, which include two days of screenings at the Castro Theatre in late June — the first film showings at the theater since the pandemic began. [Hoodline]
