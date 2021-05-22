Charges made against a minor thought to be involved in an attempted robbery and carjacking of a 75-year-old San Francisco woman have been dropped by the district attorney. The reasoning? A "lack of DNA evidence."

As SFist reported before, three female suspects assaulted an elderly woman walking back to her car in an Inner Richmond Safeway parking lot in March. After being dragged to the ground, a good samaritan intervened to protect the woman from more bodily harm, as well as thwarting a possible carjacking by the trio of deplorable teens; all three suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Both the victim and good samaritan were treated on-site for minor injuries by first responders.

One of the teenagers — a 16-year-old girl from San Leandro — was eventually arrested, while the other two suspects were still being sought for the assault and attempted robbery. But Friday, the San Francisco District Attorney dropped charges against the detained teenager on grounds that there wasn't enough genetic material available to support her hand in the crime.

In an original report from ABC7, the news outlet’s Dion Lim broke the story that felony charges against one of the suspects were dropped by the district attorney Friday. (This was confirmed by "multiple high-level sources" sharing the information with Lim.)

But given the state of the incident, especially considering that there were multiple witness accounts and filmed surveillance footage of the incident, it's an ill-fitting decision from the DA — one that will only fuel the "recall Chesa Boudin" groups swirling around the internet.

"I believe in restorative justice and I understand Chesa has a model but...his way of going about it is not working," says the good samaritan to ABC7. The unnamed male bystander also noted that he put himself "in a position where [he] could have lost [his] life" after breaking through the car's rear window to thwart the carjacking.

"I would have hoped we could have seen some kind of justice," he added.

It's currently unclear how the other suspects, who are described as not being minors, will be sought and charged in the crime.

