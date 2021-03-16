A 16-year-old San Leandro girl has been arrested and two other teen suspects are being sought in an attempted robbery and carjacking in San Francisco's Inner Richmond last week in which an elderly woman was injured and a good Samaritan intervened.

SFist reported on the case yesterday, and the incident occurred on March 11 at the Safeway store on 7th Avenue at Cabrillo. The victim, a 75-year-old woman, was reportedly approached by the 16-year-old suspect in the parking lot saying she would like to borrow the woman's cellphone to call a family member. The woman gave the girl her phone, but she was then allegedly assaulted and dragged by her and two other suspects, as they attempted to steal her wallet and car keys.

The suspects allegedly took both, and then jumped in the woman's Lexus, attempting to steal it, but a bystander came to the victim's aid and jumped on the vehicle, smashing its rear window. The suspects then tried to flee.

As ABC 7 reported earlier, they rushed toward an apparent accomplice vehicle that appeared to take off without them.

But the Chronicle reports that they did flee in the getaway vehicle, and this was perhaps a key in apprehending the suspects.

The 16-year-old was apprehended in Antioch, according to police. She was booked into the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on felony charges of carjacking, robbery, aggravated assault and elder abuse. Two other suspects remain at large.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and the bystander was minorly injured as well.

Photo: Yelp