- A very large, 450-unit "co-living" development is being proposed for 300 DeHaro Street in Potrero Hill. The developer has upped the unit count from the originally proposed 290, and says that 40% of these tiny apartments would be made affordable. [SF Business Times]
- A new bill going before a state Assembly committee on Friday would significantly limit the amount of credit that homeowners get for having rooftop solar panels and contributing energy to the power grid. Proponents of the bill say that regular ratepayers, and those with fewer means, are footing the bill for wealthier Californians to install solar panels. [Chronicle]
- A "coordinated group" of 10 suspects stole 43 handbags from the Neiman Marcus store at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto yesterday, a haul worth $150,000. [Mercury News]
- A young Asian woman says she was attacked on BART in San Francisco, punched in the face and had her cellphone stolen. [KRON4]
- A Sunnyvale man accused of elder abuse engaged police in a seven-hour standoff on Wednesday that finally ended with his surrender around 10:30 p.m. [KTVU]
- In Marin County, 66-year-old twin brothers Caesar and Ester Oskan pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the federal government to receive over $2 million in pandemic relief funds. [Bay City News]
- SF Supervisor Rafael Mandelman has introduced legislation that would make it easier to build four-unit residential buildings on corner lots in the city's single-family-zoned neighborhoods. [CBS SF]
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott has just signed into law a near-complete ban on abortion, restricting the procedure for any woman who is over six weeks pregnant. [New York Times]
- Donald Trump has just pulled $200 million out of 555 California Street — the Bank of America tower he co-owns with other investors — thanks to a refinancing deal worth $1.2 billion. [Bloomberg]
Rendering via BAR Architects