- It's windy out there! Wind gusts of up to 53 miles per hour are being recorded in and around San Francisco, and a wind advisory has been issued for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills through 5 a.m. Thursday. [KRON4]
- As promised when the Apple Wallet capability for the Clipper Card was introduced last month, you can now pay for BART and Muni with Android phones and smartwatches with Google Pay. Just scan your device at the card readers to pay fares on those and 22 other transit agencies around the Bay. [CBS SF]
- A female intruder was arrested at a Santa Rosa school Wednesday after allegedly assaulting students and one teacher. [CBS SF]
- A two-alarm fire in Martinez today was proving especially smoky and destructive, igniting multiple vehicles on the hilltop property directly below high-tension power lines, and igniting a grass fire. [CBS SF / KTVU]
- There was also a grass fire burning Wednesday along I-580 near the Altamont Pass. [KRON4]
- In comments during an Axios interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed that coronavirus vaccine booster shots are looking to be likely necessary, within "about a year" after one's first two doses. [CNN]
- Chef Tanya Holland's Brown Sugar Kitchen isn't closing in downtown Oakland, but the company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to deal with its pandemic-related debts. [SF Business Times]
- Lollapalooza will be requiring attendees to be vaccinated, and the newly announced lineup includes some familiar names from the BottleRock lineup: Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, and Megan Thee Stallion. [ABC7]
