- SFPD Chief Bill Scott issued a rare apology for the officer-involved shooting last week that took place in an alley near South Park, saying it "quite simply should not have happened." Officers were trying to arrest a burglary suspect, 23-year-old Xavier Pittman, when he ended up shot in the wrist, and Pittman is now being represented by civil rights attorney Adante Pointer. [Examiner]
- Many months after the Solano County DA had recused herself in the case, Attorney General Rob Bonta says he will investigate the June 2, 2020 shooting of 22-year-old San Francisco man Sean Monterrosa in Vallejo. Monterrosa, who was unarmed, was shot through the windshield of a Vallejo officer's car and killed during a night of rioting and looting following the death of George Floyd. [KTVU]
- Plans for the former I. Magnin building that became part of Macy's in Union Square are being finalized, and while the top floors will still be penthouse condos, there will no longer be a roof deck. [Socketsite]
- Yelp says it will reopen its SF headquarters this fall, though it's unclear if it is planning to move out of some or all of the space it is leasing at 140 New Montgomery. [Chronicle]
- Some of SF's most beloved bars are finally coming back to life now that they can seat people inside. [Examiner]
- The Roxie is reopening next weekend in the Mission with screenings of Cinema Paradiso, the Oscar-winning Italian film from 1988. [Hoodline]
- And the Exploratorium is gearing up for a reopening in July. [KQED]
