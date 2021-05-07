Just before 1 p.m. Friday, there was an officer-involved shooting near South Park in San Francisco, and details so far are scarce.

The media is descending on the area after the SFPD tweeted out news of the shooting, which occurred at 12:48 p.m. on Varney Place near Third Street. Varney Place is a one-block alley on the south side of South Park, where the Shell Station is on Third, and it terminates at Jack London Alley.

⚠️ OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING ⚠️



At approx. 12:48PM an OIS occurred at Varney Pl near 3rd St. Media staging area is in front of 363 Brannan St. Media should park on 2nd or 3rd and walk in.



Updates will be provided as they become available. Anticipate delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/R3zHWdOVLU — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) May 7, 2021

It remains unclear if there was a fatality, and the details will come out in the coming hour or two.

Stay tuned.