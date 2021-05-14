- A rally is happening today to demand justice for Asian-American crime victims in San Francisco. The rally will begin outside the Hall of Justice in SoMa at 1 p.m. and a march is planned to District Attorney Chesa Boudin's office, because organizers say he has not been tough enough on criminals. [KTVU]
- The ultra-aggressive panhandler who allegedly slashed a man's face Wednesday for not giving him money near Union Square has been identified as 39-year-old Ryan Baker. He's being held without bail on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges, among others. [CBS SF]
- A Southern California woman says that she left a winning $26 million lottery ticket in a pants pocket and sent it through the washing machine, and the deadline for claiming the prize was yesterday. The store that sold the ticket has the woman on camera buying it, but it's unclear if state lottery officials will take that as proof. [KTVU / ABC 7]
- The House of Prime Rib is back open today after its temporary, voluntarily closure Thursday for another health inspection. The SF health department says there is no evidence of anything linking people's reported illnesses to the restaurant's food. [KRON4]
- Some San Francisco business owners that an ABC 7 reporter spoke to were less than enthusiastic about the CDC's new order about vaccinated people going maskless indoors. [ABC 7]
- The Oakland Fire Department let loose 3,000 goats to mow some tall grass in the King Estates Open Space Park, to prevent future wildfires. [ABC 7]
- Tonight's taping of Real Time With Bill Maher has been postponed because Maher tested positive for COVID-19 — despite being fully vaccinated. [KRON4]
- As the value of Pokemon and sports trading cards has skyrocketed, Target says it has stopped selling them after a fight broke out over the cards in one of its stores. [ABC 7]
Photo: Lili Popper