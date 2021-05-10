- Two co-founders of a newly formed community safety group called Asians Are Strong were at a restaurant in Japantown last Sunday evening when they witnessed a car break-in, and they chased after the thieves. The thieves had taken luggage from a Chicago family who had stopped in the neighborhood before going to the airport, and when they began begin chased they dropped all the luggage. [CBS SF]
- A big jump in the COVID case count in Alameda County last week was not because of a surge, but because the state suddenly added 1,200 cases from a backlog of previously unconfirmed cases, mostly from 2020. [Chronicle]
- A house fire in Concord on Sunday afternoon sent a large plume of smoke over the East Bay near the Concord BART station. [Bay City News]
- A truck fire along westbound I-80 in Placer County sparked a grass fire on Sunday afternoon and partially shut down the freeway. [KRON4]
- A gunman walked into a birthday party in a home in Colorado Springs on Sunday, opened fire and killed six people before turning the gun on himself. [Associated Press]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing sending new $600 stimulus checks to middle-income households, using $8 billion of a projected $38 billion surplus in the state's coffers. [Chronicle]
- Under new Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the department is reversing a Trump era policy that discriminated against gay and transgender people in healthcare. [ABC7]
- Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line is threatening to skip all Florida ports this summer after Governor Rick DeSantis signed legislation that bans all businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images