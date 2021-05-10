A 41-year-old Oakland man was killed on Sunday afternoon when a car drove onto the sidewalk where he was standing. The driver fled the scene on foot and police have yet to announce an arrest.

The tragic collision happened on the 3800 block of Park Boulevard around 5:15 p.m., according to Oakland police. As Bay City News reports, a Lexus GS headed northbound on Park drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, striking the man as well as two parked cars.

The man was taken to Highland Hospital, where he died.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified as his family was still being informed.

No description of the driver has been released, and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images