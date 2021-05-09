Initially expected to end Monday at 6 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) has extended its Red Flag Warning for parts of the Bay Area another 24 hours.

The Bay Area's first Red Flag Warning leading up to this year’s fire season was issued last week for the North Bay and parts of the East Bay. That warning began Friday, May 7, at 11 p.m. with the expectation it would end Monday evening, should fire conditions — which included ongoing low humidity levels and hurricane-like winds — improve enough by then.

The Red Flag Warning has been extended until 6 PM PDT Tuesday due to continued dry and breezy conditions.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/HVzXOEl5II — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 9, 2021

Well, they haven’t. The government agency announced Sunday afternoon it has stretched the current Red Flag Warning for those aforementioned parts of the Bay Area until at least Tuesday night.

Citing "dry and breezy conditions," the NWS chose to leave the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, and the East Bay Valleys under the warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

Gusts as strong as 60 mph could blow through some parts of those areas Monday night and Tuesday morning; winds as fast as 73 mph were observed at Mt. St Helena this past Saturday. The East Bay Valleys, however, are expected to see winds top out at 35 mph.

As we've said earlier: wildfires in recent years have been sparked by things as simple as hammering spikes, dragging tow chains, and chainsaws striking rocks.

Save those activities capable of producing sparks for another time.

PG&E has yet to schedule any Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events, thus far — but stay tuned. It wouldn't hurt to charge your portable devices and external battery packs... just in case.

Image: Getty Images/EmilyKam