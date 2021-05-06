- The SFPD Narcotics division has been conducting multiple busts of drug dealers based in Oakland, in an effort to stem the tide of illegal drugs in the Tenderloin. The department has boasted of multiple raids on Twitter in the last two months, linking Tenderloin dealers to bigger suppliers in the East Bay, and seizing many kilos. [CBS SF]
- Also, the SFPD has restructured and renamed its Gang Task Force, now calling it the Community Violence Reduction Team. Chief Bill Scott says he's re-envisioning the team, adding 10 more officers who have experience with foot patrols and community policing. [Examiner]
- A new U.S. Census survey found that Bay Area businesses are more likely than businesses anywhere else in the country (besides New York) to require patrons to prove vaccination status before entering. [Chronicle]
- A San Francisco jury this week acquitted a 31-year-old man, Robert Brewer, in a murder trial stemming from an August 2020 shooting in the Tenderloin, deciding that Brewer acted in self-defense. [Examiner]
- There was a significant structure fire Thursday at a senior care facility in Walnut Creek. [KRON4]
- A Burger King sign blew over and crashed down onto a car in Richmond yesterday, crushing it. [NBC Bay Area]
- Ha! Twitter has suspended an account affiliated with President Trump's website and new mouthpiece, From the Desk of Donald Trump. [KRON4]
- Also, Twitter has added a "Tip Jar" feature that lets users give other users money for funny or inspiring tweets. [KRON4]
- Zuni Cafe says it will eliminate tips and add 20% service charges to all bills when it fully reopens indoors. [Hoodline]
- With the arrival of the "Yellow" tier comes the return of many of SF's beloved cocktail bars, including 15 Romolo, Smuggler's Cove, and more. [Eater]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram