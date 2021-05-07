- A 4.7M earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border at Soda Springs on Thursday night around 9:35 p.m. [KRON4]
- There were two deadly shootings in Oakland this morning less than four hours apart, with the first around 1 a.m. near the intersection of 55th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. [KTVU]
- One of the women stabbed on Market Street by a mentally ill man on Tuesday, 84-year-old Choi Fong Eng, is reportedly in great spirits and recovering from surgery at SF General. [KRON4]
- 20-year-old Keshon Wilson of San Francisco has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with a March 29 shooting at 24th and Mission that killed 26-year-old Isaiah Cardenas and injured another man. [Chronicle]
- Three more gray whales have turned up dead in San Francisco Bay, and all three remain inaccessible to scientists for the purposes of necropsies. [CBS SF]
- A big piece of a Chinese rocket is expected to crash down on Earth sometime on Saturday — and it's still anyone's guess where it will fall. [The Verge]
- Moderna has completed the second phase of its vaccine trial in kids ages 12-17, and so far it's been highly successful, much like Pfizer's. [KRON4]
- The Chronicle's Datebook is now weighing in on all the fnnch honey bear hate. [Chronicle]
- Steph Curry scored 34 points last night to lead the Warriors to a 118-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: SFFDPIO/Twitter