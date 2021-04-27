This year's Halloween edition of Outside Lands (brrr!) is forging ahead with single-day ticket sales and assuming that the state and city of SF are going to allow big outdoor festivals by then (they still haven't committed to doing so), we have the daily lineups now.

This year's legacy act, The Strokes, aren't such a legacy and aren't that old. And unlike in most previous years when older performers like Janet Jackson, Hall & Oates, and Paul Simon have closed out the weekend on Sunday night, instead The Strokes will headline on the first night of the fest, Friday, October 29. Tyler the Creator will be playing opposite, presumably on the Twin Peaks Stage, and Glass Animals is also at the top of the bill.

Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, and Young Thug will headline on Saturday, October 30; and Tame Impala, J Balvin, Rufus Du Sol, and Kehlani headline on Halloween Sunday.

Single-day tickets go up for sale on Thursday, April 29, at 10 a.m., and they are $165 this year, with one-day VIP tickets priced at $375. Three-day GA and VIP tickets are already sold out.

It also may be important for you to know that Kaytranada, Sharon Van Etten, and JPEGMafia are all playing on Friday; Zhu, Lord Huron, and Melanie Martinez are all playing Saturday; and Brittany Howard, Nelly, Burna Boy, and Sofi Tukker are all on the bill for Sunday.