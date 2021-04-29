Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford’s tricked-out San Francisco-themed fish tank has created a splash hit on social media, after his Splash Hit on Wednesday night.

San Francisco sports fans may be so wrapped up in speculation about the NFL Draft starting tonight (5 p.m. PT), and the massive intrigue around the 49ers’ No. 3 overall pick, to notice that your San Francisco Giants are red-hot right now. The team is tied with the Dodgers for first place in the NL West, winning seven of their last ten games. (Therapy rabbit, baby!)

Oily-haired Jon Snow-lookalike Brandon Crawford was instrumental in the team’s recent sweep of the Colorado Rockies, homering Tuesday and driving in a run Wednesday. But it’s what’s inside this man’s fish tank that has local fans responding swimmingly, as McCovey Chronicles reports Crawford’s household has a San Francisco-themed fish tank that’s packed to the gills with Oracle Park references.

Here is our fish tank I was referring [email protected] has splash hit 64, 66, and now... 87? 👏🏻⚾️💦My dad helped us design the tank after San Francisco! Can you find all of the special pieces in the tank? Thank you AZ Fish Guy for building our dream tank! pic.twitter.com/q9TZ9VloJy — Jalynne Crawford (@JalynneC35) April 28, 2021

“Here is our fish tank I was referring to! @bcraw35 has splash hit 64, 66, and now... 87?,” Crawford's wife Jalynne posted Wednesday, followed by clapping hands, baseball and water splash emojis. “My dad helped us design the tank after San Francisco!”

Brandon Crawford - San Francisco Giants (4) pic.twitter.com/uUnui9mYuF — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 28, 2021

Crawford did, in fact, hit the 87th Splash Hit into McCovey Cove on Tuesday night, using numbers from the not-yet updated official Splash Hit list. (And it should be noted that Crawford is a Bay Area native, and here's a Chronicle photo of him at age 5, helping protest a proposal to move the Giants out of the city.)

So yes, that means this gentleman’s fish tank is going to need a new addition. In addition to a McCovey Cove sign and two custom baseball commemorating his Splash Hits, the tank also comes with a Golden Gate Bridge, a cable car, and a baseball glove a la the oversize decoration at Oracle Park.

Splash Hit No. 87 on Wednesday night tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning, so it was a great piece of baseball drama, but it merely sent the game into extra innings. Crawford’s first Splash Hit seen above, nearly seven years ago to this day, was one of the most dramatic kinds possible — a walk-off home run.

Image: @JalynneC35 via Twitter