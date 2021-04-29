- Angel Butler and Jovante Williams, the two people arrested yesterday for the November killing of rapper Lil Yase, won't be charged with his murder, according to the Alameda County District Attorney. The pair are still considered responsible for the death, and Butler was apparently Yase's ex-girlfriend. [KRON4]
- Governor Gavin Newsom today announced tax breaks for California small businesses that could add up to $6 billion. The state will allow businesses to write off any expenses that were paid last year using PPP loans. [Chronicle]
- Firefighters have contained a brush fire that broke out today near homes in Pittsburg. [NBC Bay Area]
- Authorities arrested a 21-year-old Sunnyvale man, Pedro Rivera-Garcia, for possession of child pornography. [KRON4]
- California is trucking baby salmon to the Pacific again this year due to low water levels in rivers. [NBC Bay Area]
- The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is asking irrigation customers and city departments to voluntarily reduce water usage by 10% due to the drought. [KRON4]
- The Supreme Court today issued an interesting ruling in an immigration case that found three of the most conservative justices, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Clarence Thomas, joining the three liberals in the majority. [New York Times]
- The CDC is throwing the cruise industry a bone, and they now say cruising could resume in July if 95% of passengers show they're vaccinated. [ABC News]
- Sad! After eight years, Hayes Valley's 20th Century Cafe is shutting down (in two months). [Hoodline]
Photo: Manish Chandra